It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury."

Scott Hall & nWo Were Supposed To Be Part Of WrestleMania Weekend

The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a part of WrestleMania weekend, as a way of promoti[...] Mar 24 - The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a part of WrestleMania weekend, as a way of promoti[...]

Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho

Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen [...] Mar 24 - Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen [...]

Danhausen Elaborates On How Injury Recovery Is Going

Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at[...] Mar 24 - Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For "WWE The Grand Jury"

Gabe Sapolsky Begs Tony Khan To Edit Out His Early-ROH Commentary

ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of his comments towards ROH's new owner Tony Khan. &[...] Mar 24 - ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of his comments towards ROH's new owner Tony Khan. &[...]

Liv Morgan Wants Poppy's "All The Things She Said" Cover As Her Entrance Music

Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about wanting Poppy's cover of t.a.T.u.'s 2002 hit "All The Things She Said" to be her entrance music. “I wanted this [...] Mar 24 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about wanting Poppy's cover of t.a.T.u.'s 2002 hit "All The Things She Said" to be her entrance music. “I wanted this [...]

Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be NXT Champion

During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really coo[...] Mar 24 - During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really coo[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I&r[...] Mar 24 - During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I&r[...]

AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago. “I actu[...] Mar 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago. “I actu[...]

Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”

During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be[...] Mar 24 - During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be[...]

Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH

Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. On joining NWA: [...] Mar 24 - Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. On joining NWA: [...]

WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second nigh[...] Mar 24 - WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second nigh[...]

Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW

AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out [...] Mar 24 - AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out [...]

Drew McIntyre Believes Happy Corbin Match At WrestleMania 38 Is A Big Deal

Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is just as big a deal as his previous three matches at[...] Mar 24 - Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is just as big a deal as his previous three matches at[...]

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - FTR vs. The Gunn Club- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El [...] Mar 24 - AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - FTR vs. The Gunn Club- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El [...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)

AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the[...] Mar 24 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 23 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the show comes from Austin and we have a great looking [...] Mar 23 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the show comes from Austin and we have a great looking [...]

Kevin Sullivan and James J. Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Show

WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on the show to settle a legal dis[...] Mar 23 - WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on the show to settle a legal dis[...]

Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely [...] Mar 23 - Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely [...]

Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...] Mar 23 - Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...]

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...] Mar 23 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...]

Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury

During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...] Mar 23 - During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...]

AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...]

David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring

TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...] Mar 23 - TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...]