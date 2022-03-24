WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gabe Sapolsky Begs Tony Khan To Edit Out His Early-ROH Commentary

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 24, 2022

Gabe Sapolsky Begs Tony Khan To Edit Out His Early-ROH Commentary

ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of his comments towards ROH's new owner Tony Khan.

“Since I see classic Ring Of Honor is getting more attention I want to take a moment and apologize for my “in character” commentary. I’ll start by saying I fired myself from commentary as soon as we found a suitable replacement.

It was another era back then. It might be hard to believe but it was hard to find decent commentators who would work the hours we did. We used to do commentary on 2 shows staying up all night on a weeknight in Tampa, FL. Budget was also a concern & I wanted to save Cary $

At the time, ROH was just a growing indie. It’s not like people were clamoring to stay up till 5am to do voiceovers in a living room in Tampa. We went through various commentators and eventually I didn’t cost any extra money as I was there anyway to edit/produce.

I also knew the storylines, directions & characters. Thankfully, we eventually found Lenny Leonard, who lived in the area, and Dave Prazak. We booked Prazak in FIP and combined the expenses to fly him in. They were a great team & still are. They gave us stability.

My commentary skills ranged from bad to embarrassing to deplorable. There were times I tried to do a Howard Stern influenced character (big in the early 2000s) & had an ECW influence. I apologize for anyone having to hear it now.

As you can see from years of EVOLVE, my values and standards changed to being much more family friendly without trying to be “edgy” in a 90s style.

Can someone please ask Tony Khan to see if he can edit out my commentary or at least the worst parts of it. I’m not sure if that’s possible. Maybe he has the original master tapes. I don’t know. I hope my commentary doesn’t ruin people’s enjoyment of classic ROH. Thank you

For the record, I don’t know Tony Khan and have never talked to him. However, I know a lot of people who do know him so feel free to pass on the message --”

Source: fightful.com
