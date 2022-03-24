Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really cool moment, I’m slightly richer. I’m just kidding, it’s awesome. I had no idea I was going to be NXT Champion. I didn’t plan on it. All I wanted to do was check out some new talent scout amount, see who’s got what it takes to go to the next level at some point, maybe report back, say, hey, Raw, hey, SmackDown, hey Vince McMahon, I see something and these guys, these gals, they could do something big in the future. Let me get my hands on them and next thing you know, two weeks later, I’m the NXT Champion.”

During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship.

Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be NXT Champion

Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next

AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match

Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”

Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH

WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card

Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW

Drew McIntyre Believes Happy Corbin Match At WrestleMania 38 Is A Big Deal

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)

AEW Dynamite Results (March 23 2022)

Kevin Sullivan and James J. Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Show

Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks

Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend

Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury

AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension

David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring

Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms

AEW To Release Instrumental-Only Album In April

WWE Evil Producer Previews First Episode Featuring Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name

Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube

WWE WrestleMania 38 to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide

