Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him.

“I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I’d seen him here and there, I’d seen him as Stardust. I remember seeing him with a horrible mustache. That was the worst mustache I’ve ever seen. It just didn’t work for him. That porn mustache did not work for him.”

On what Cody should do next:

“Whatever he wants. Whatever his heart desires that will allow him to be around his child as much as possible. I know what I missed over the years, being on the road all the time. Nobody should have to miss the things that I missed. Nobody. Kids growing up are the most important thing because they help keep you young, you know? Watch them enjoy the things that you did, maybe 20 years before, but you get to taste some more of that. I think it’s important. Certainly, a strong family base is so important these days. That’s my desire for him, and Dustin I hope does whatever he wants to do and certainly deserves the opportunity to do whatever they want to do. If you have a job and you don’t love it, you’re going to work. I don’t want to work. I want to do something that I did that’s fun. That makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something. Makes me feel like I’ve helped somebody out. Contributed to mankind in some way. Maybe moved a pebble or rock or a boulder, it doesn’t matter. I moved it. And that’s when you accomplish things, man.”

Roberts spoke about his current perspective on wrestling:

“If somebody would’ve told me 20 years ago that I’m doing what I’m doing right now, I’d have laughed in your d-mn face, man. It blows me away that, that I let myself become trapped, become watered down. I cheated myself and I cheated my fans. And I regret that. I really do. I know I had to go through a lot of things to become who I am today, but man, those were some tough years.”

On the legacy of the Rhodes Family: