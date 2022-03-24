WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 24, 2022
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago.
“I actually got them on my knees pretty bad. I wear kneepads under my pants, but they are the McDavid ones and are a little thinner, so they have the hex things that spread, and [the tacks] went through the plastic. My arms are okay today, but we taped Rampage after Dynamite and having to count pins in the main event when your knees are bloody and cut up is not a fun experience and I don’t recommend it to anybody.”
Edwards continued.
“Thankfully, I wasn’t bleeding the next morning, but I was still bleeding at Rampage. If you watch it back, I have bandages over my arms because every time I hit a pin, I would start bleeding again and that changes the story a bit between Keith Lee and Max Caster. Also, I won’t say when it happened, but I accidentally got kicked in the leg pretty hard earlier in the night, just a little too close to the action, it happens frequently, but I had to no-sell it because I don’t want to change the story. I have this deep quad contusion as well.”