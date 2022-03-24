Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”

During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is.

“AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be, he can be soft and mellow, which he really is in real life. He’s a very humble guy. He’s very likable. He can do anything.”

On the comparison of AJ Styles to Bryan Danielson:

“Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”

On how WWE should book Cody Rhodes: