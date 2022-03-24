WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2022
Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor.
On joining NWA:
“As soon as I heard NWA, I was like, I’m there. I know I’ve always wanted to win an NWA title. It’s just one of those things that’s like, there’s so much history and tradition with it. If you want to be a pro wrestler, you want to win an NWA World title.”
Tony Khan purchasing ROH:
“I’m happy because I feel like there’s so much doubt with Ring of Honor once they announced that they were taking a little hiatus. I feel like everyone was a little worried that they would lose that outlet that’s been around for so long. It’s my stomping grounds. It’s the wrestling that I watched when I was growing up. I wasn’t watching the TV wrestling. After the Attitude Era, I literally did not watch any TV wrestling. All my wrestling watching came from watching the independents or stuff from Japan. So Ring of Honor holds a very sentimental place in my heart just to be able to see it purchased. It seems like Tony Khan’s going to keep it going, and I’m very happy about that. I’m happy to see another place keep going.”