WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights.
The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second night (Sunday), but then pulled it from listings and it is now advertised for the first night (Saturday).
Additionally, the fatal 4-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is now listed for WrestleMania Sunday with it first being mentioned as taking place Friday or Saturday. There was some suggestion it could take place on the SmackDown prior to WrestleMania, this no longer appears to be the case.
Check out the updated card below
WrestleMania Saturday - Night One
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Charlotte Flair (c)vs. Ronda Rousey
Tag Team Match Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens on the KO Show
Singles Match Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
Singles Match Edge vs. AJ Styles
WrestleMania Sunday - Night 2
Title Unification Match Universal (c) Roman Reigns vs. WWE (c) Brock Lesnar
Singles Match Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match RK-Bro (c) vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Match Zelina Vega and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
Anything Goes Match Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville