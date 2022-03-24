WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights.

The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second night (Sunday), but then pulled it from listings and it is now advertised for the first night (Saturday).

Additionally, the fatal 4-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is now listed for WrestleMania Sunday with it first being mentioned as taking place Friday or Saturday. There was some suggestion it could take place on the SmackDown prior to WrestleMania, this no longer appears to be the case.

WrestleMania Saturday - Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c)vs. Ronda Rousey

Tag Team Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens on the KO Show

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Singles Match

Edge vs. AJ Styles

WrestleMania Sunday - Night 2

Title Unification Match

Universal (c) Roman Reigns vs. WWE (c) Brock Lesnar

Singles Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Match

Zelina Vega and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Anything Goes Match

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville