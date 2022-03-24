Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2022
AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media.
Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music this week on RAW which he compared Don Callis coming out to Kenny Omega’s music.
Fans took issue with Taz's comments and he has since responded, saying:
"Not about s***ting on anything, it’s about giving an opinion on my own social media than people make a story outta my opinion. Please tell me, teach me how storylines and storytelling works in the industry…please educate me sir.
"This is wrestling Twitter if u r a wrestler/TV personality: You give your opinion people get mad. If you don’t give an opinion & don’t engage with your followers people get mad. If you get in a dispute w/your followers, then you’re told, "don’t feed the trolls”. Too funny!
"Actually ZERO hate whatsoever! It’s just me giving my full honest opinion. I guess some people get offended, not quite sure what I said so wrong! Lol.”
