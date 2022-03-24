SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)

- FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks defeated Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs were both involved in the match and a tag team match was set up for a later date.

- Fuego del Sol called out House of Black in a promo and was beaten down by the group until the Dark Order came to the rescue.

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the match.

AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc :

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be NXT Champion

During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really coo[...] Mar 24 - During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really coo[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I&r[...] Mar 24 - During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I&r[...]

AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago. “I actu[...] Mar 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago. “I actu[...]

Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”

During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be[...] Mar 24 - During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be[...]

Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH

Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. On joining NWA: [...] Mar 24 - Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. On joining NWA: [...]

WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second nigh[...] Mar 24 - WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second nigh[...]

Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW

AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out [...] Mar 24 - AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out [...]

Drew McIntyre Believes Happy Corbin Match At WrestleMania 38 Is A Big Deal

Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is just as big a deal as his previous three matches at[...] Mar 24 - Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is just as big a deal as his previous three matches at[...]

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - FTR vs. The Gunn Club- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El [...] Mar 24 - AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - FTR vs. The Gunn Club- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El [...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)

AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the[...] Mar 24 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 23 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the show comes from Austin and we have a great looking [...] Mar 23 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the show comes from Austin and we have a great looking [...]

Kevin Sullivan and James J. Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Show

WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on the show to settle a legal dis[...] Mar 23 - WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on the show to settle a legal dis[...]

Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely [...] Mar 23 - Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely [...]

Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...] Mar 23 - Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...]

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...] Mar 23 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...]

Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury

During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...] Mar 23 - During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...]

AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...]

David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring

TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...] Mar 23 - TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...]

Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms

Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE. "Side note, I love how mad people get when I[...] Mar 23 - Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE. "Side note, I love how mad people get when I[...]

AEW To Release Instrumental-Only Album In April

AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...] Mar 23 - AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...]

WWE Evil Producer Previews First Episode Featuring Hollywood Hulk Hogan

WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...] Mar 23 - WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...]

Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...] Mar 23 - PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...]

Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube

PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...] Mar 23 - PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...] Mar 23 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...]