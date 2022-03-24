WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2022

AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc:

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the match.

- Fuego del Sol called out House of Black in a promo and was beaten down by the group until the Dark Order came to the rescue.

- reDRagon defeated 5 and 10 of the Dark Order

- Nyla Rose defeated Madi Wrenkowski

- QT Marshall presented Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”

FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks defeated Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs were both involved in the match and a tag team match was set up for a later date.


Mar 24
Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be NXT Champion
During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t want to do in-character stuff, this is a really coo[...]
Mar 24
Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next
During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet Cody until AEW. I didn’t know him. I mean I&r[...]
Mar 24
AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on AEW Dynamite over one week ago. “I actu[...]
Mar 24
Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”
During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be[...]
Mar 24
Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH
Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. On joining NWA: [...]
Mar 24
WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originally announced AJ Styles vs. Edge for the second nigh[...]
Mar 24
Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW
AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested that WWE had copied AEW with Kevin Owens coming out [...]
Mar 24
Drew McIntyre Believes Happy Corbin Match At WrestleMania 38 Is A Big Deal
Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is just as big a deal as his previous three matches at[...]
Mar 24
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - FTR vs. The Gunn Club- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El [...]
Mar 24
Mar 23
AEW Dynamite Results (March 23 2022) 
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the show comes from Austin and we have a great looking [...]
Mar 23
Kevin Sullivan and James J. Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Show
WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin Sullivan appeared on the show to settle a legal dis[...]
Mar 23
Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks
Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely [...]
Mar 23
Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38.  Big E[...]
Mar 23
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend
During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...]
Mar 23
Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury
During a recent  Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January.  “I j[...]
Mar 23
AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension
All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension.  Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...]
Mar 23
David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring
TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...]
Mar 23
Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms
Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE. "Side note, I love how mad people get when I[...]
Mar 23
AEW To Release Instrumental-Only Album In April
AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...]
Mar 23
WWE Evil Producer Previews First Episode Featuring Hollywood Hulk Hogan
WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...]
Mar 23
Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name
PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...]
Mar 23
Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube
PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...]
Mar 23
WWE WrestleMania 38 to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide
WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...]
Mar 23
The Undertaker Reveals He Used To Take Naps In Caskets
The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the  Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually wor[...]
