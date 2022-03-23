WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 23, 2022
Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks.
“I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely untrue. At one point, she had done this promo saying that I wasn’t ready. I posted a photo of my six-pack and said, ‘I am ready, girl.’ These little moments. Her and I had, maybe, a five-minute moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble and, to this day, people say that’s the match they want to see. Sometimes you just have this energy that is palpable. It’s like when Lita and I first faced off. People felt that. When The Rock and [“Stone Cold” Steve] Austin faced off, they felt that. When Sasha and I faced off, I felt it too. It was a good moment. Will we follow up on it? If there is an opportunity, perhaps. Did I wish this was a SmackDown tour? Yes, I did.”
Trish is slated to host two live events on the road to WrestleMania on March 26th in Kitchener and on March 27th in Toronto. Stratus spoke about the opportunity:
“They gave me a call and of course I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to host. What does that mean? What does a host do?’ Let’s work with the card and see what could be fun and different. For me, it’s a chance to come back and work with some superstars I haven’t yet interacted with. I went back in 2019 to work with Charlotte [Flair], but I didn’t get a chance to interact with somebody like Becky Lynch, for example, Bianca Belair had not debuted at the time. There’s a good chance to mix it up with some of the superstars of today… One person I’m very excited to mix it up with is Kevin Owens. I’d called him Canada’s favorite superstar.”