Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks.

“I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely untrue. At one point, she had done this promo saying that I wasn’t ready. I posted a photo of my six-pack and said, ‘I am ready, girl.’ These little moments. Her and I had, maybe, a five-minute moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble and, to this day, people say that’s the match they want to see. Sometimes you just have this energy that is palpable. It’s like when Lita and I first faced off. People felt that. When The Rock and [“Stone Cold” Steve] Austin faced off, they felt that. When Sasha and I faced off, I felt it too. It was a good moment. Will we follow up on it? If there is an opportunity, perhaps. Did I wish this was a SmackDown tour? Yes, I did.”

Trish is slated to host two live events on the road to WrestleMania on March 26th in Kitchener and on March 27th in Toronto. Stratus spoke about the opportunity: