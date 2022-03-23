Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend.

On running an event during WrestleMania weekend:

“I only know one way to do pay-per-view and it’s going 100% and doing the best you can. I promise to make that pay-per-view great. I know there are a lot of people who are going to be around the Dallas Metroplex area at that time. This is my first time going out there for that particular event weekend. It’s not normally something I would do, it’s not normally something AEW would do. It’s not something AEW would ever do and we’re not doing it. The event had been scheduled in advanced by Ring of Honor and the tickets had been sold, I felt the right thing to do would be do right by the fans and have the show and make it the best show I possibly could, even though it’s unusual for us to go into enemy territory and run a show that weekend. It’s normally something associated with smaller wrestling companies and something I didn’t want to do. Since it was booked and the fans are committed to it, I’m gonna go in 100% and make it the best show I possibly can. I never expected to be talking about WrestleMania weekend and the logistics of the shows there.”

On what fans can expect from Supercard of Honor:

“I’m going to tell everyone right now, it’s going to be worth it to come to the show and worth it to stay. I know there are other people doing shows on Friday night, but this will be the best one. People can troll and say what they want, but the people who order the shows know; nobody does pay-per-view better. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. I will promise to deliver an awesome pay-per-view. The best Ring of Honor pay-per-view. l I could possibly do. It’ll be different than an AEW pay-per-view. In terms of promising; there is going to be good matches and I’ll deliver a lot of fun stuff for the fans and do the best I can. That’s a promise right now. You’re going to want to come.”

On wanting TV for the ROH product: