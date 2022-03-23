AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension.

Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report notes that "Page is set to remain with AEW for years to come."

Page joins the likes of The Young Bucks, Brian Cage, and Tony Schiavone to all re-sign with the promotion this year.

Page is best known for his time in IMPACT Wrestling and his partnership with Josh Alexander as The North (formerly Monster Mafia).