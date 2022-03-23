Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms

"There was a period of time I think in 2007, 2008, where I was on a roll. I was at all these big Indies like Ring of Honor and PWG. I was wrestling every weekend, three times, four times a week, and then I would just get in my own head saying, ‘I don’t deserve this’. I’m drinking and I’m sitting in New York in the drunk tank missing flights. Then I would just come back again and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, we’re so happy. You’re back on track’, and then I would go right off. Either someone pisses me off in the locker room and I’m screaming and yelling, or a promoter tells me to do something, or a promoter doesn’t pay me right, and I’m going to the cash box to take the money from him."

"Side note, I love how mad people get when I mention anything in WWE. I love it. Oh God, when I say ‘sports entertainer,’ they are like, ‘F you, I hope you die,’ and I'm sitting there laughing, because I'm like, c’mon, I got you. I have friends at WWE, do you think I want that place to shut down? Absolutely not! I want my friends to eat. I just do things to stir it up."

Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...] Mar 23 - Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got going on for this year's WrestleMania 38. Big E[...]

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...] Mar 23 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would never run events during WrestleMania weekend. On ru[...]

Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury

During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...] Mar 23 - During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage in January. “I j[...]

AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension. Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the report not[...]

David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring

TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...] Mar 23 - TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite the fact that they never went through on their weddi[...]

Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms

Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE. "Side note, I love how mad people get when I[...] Mar 23 - Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WWE. "Side note, I love how mad people get when I[...]

AEW To Release Instrumental-Only Album In April

AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...] Mar 23 - AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...]

WWE Evil Producer Previews First Episode Featuring Hollywood Hulk Hogan

WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...] Mar 23 - WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...]

Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...] Mar 23 - PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...]

Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube

PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...] Mar 23 - PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...] Mar 23 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...]

The Undertaker Reveals He Used To Take Naps In Caskets

The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually wor[...] Mar 23 - The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually wor[...]

Edge Wants To Write A Children's Book With Beth Phoenix

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed he would love to write a children’s book with his wife Beth Phoenix. He revealed his desire on Steven’s Wrestling Journey show: “I love to dra[...] Mar 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed he would love to write a children’s book with his wife Beth Phoenix. He revealed his desire on Steven’s Wrestling Journey show: “I love to dra[...]

WWE and MBC Group Announce Major Broadcast Partnership In The Middle East and North Africa

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® & MBC GROUP ANNOUNCE MAJOR BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP IN MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA Streaming Service Shahid to Become the New Home of WWE in MENA[...] Mar 23 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® & MBC GROUP ANNOUNCE MAJOR BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP IN MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA Streaming Service Shahid to Become the New Home of WWE in MENA[...]

WWE NXT 2.0. Results [3/22/2022]

Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis Elektra Lopez defeated F[...] Mar 22 - Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis Elektra Lopez defeated F[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 22 2022)

Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeated Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo via Pinfall [...] Mar 22 - Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeated Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo via Pinfall [...]

Producer Of WWE Evil Provides Insight On Upcoming Hollywood Hogan Episode

WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, appeared on the MackMania podcast to give a little in[...] Mar 22 - WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, appeared on the MackMania podcast to give a little in[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022]

WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...] Mar 22 - WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...]

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...] Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...] Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...]

First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38

It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...] Mar 22 - It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...]

WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network

The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Pe[...] Mar 22 - The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Pe[...]

Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...] Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...]

The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today

During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...] Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...]