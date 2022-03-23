-G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Downloadable computer programs for video and computer games; Downloadable image files containing photos, artwork, or trading cards authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multiplayer video game software

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games.

» More News From This Feed

AEW To Release Instrumental-Only Album In April

AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...] Mar 23 - AEW has taken to Twitter to announce another upcoming music release. This time, it's slated to be an album of instrumental versions of AEW themes. The album is set to drop on April 29th. You can che[...]

WWE Evil Producer Previews First Episode Featuring Hollywood Hulk Hogan

WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...] Mar 23 - WWE Evil Producer Micah Brown was a guest on the MackMania Podcast, where he shared a preview of the series debut, which features Hollywood Hulk Hogan. “One of the most interesting ones is Ho[...]

Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...] Mar 23 - PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark for ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark filling reads: -G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadabl[...]

Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube

PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...] Mar 23 - PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast. Check out the press release: PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...] Mar 23 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide 03/23/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreem[...]

The Undertaker Reveals He Used To Take Naps In Caskets

The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually wor[...] Mar 23 - The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually wor[...]

Edge Wants To Write A Children's Book With Beth Phoenix

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed he would love to write a children’s book with his wife Beth Phoenix. He revealed his desire on Steven’s Wrestling Journey show: “I love to dra[...] Mar 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed he would love to write a children’s book with his wife Beth Phoenix. He revealed his desire on Steven’s Wrestling Journey show: “I love to dra[...]

WWE and MBC Group Announce Major Broadcast Partnership In The Middle East and North Africa

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® & MBC GROUP ANNOUNCE MAJOR BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP IN MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA Streaming Service Shahid to Become the New Home of WWE in MENA[...] Mar 23 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® & MBC GROUP ANNOUNCE MAJOR BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP IN MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA Streaming Service Shahid to Become the New Home of WWE in MENA[...]

WWE NXT 2.0. Results [3/22/2022]

Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis Elektra Lopez defeated F[...] Mar 22 - Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis Elektra Lopez defeated F[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 22 2022)

Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeated Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo via Pinfall [...] Mar 22 - Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeated Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo via Pinfall [...]

Producer Of WWE Evil Provides Insight On Upcoming Hollywood Hogan Episode

WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, appeared on the MackMania podcast to give a little in[...] Mar 22 - WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, appeared on the MackMania podcast to give a little in[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022]

WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...] Mar 22 - WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...]

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...] Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...] Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...]

First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38

It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...] Mar 22 - It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...]

WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network

The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Pe[...] Mar 22 - The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Pe[...]

Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...] Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...]

The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today

During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...] Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...]

WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air

Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Shinsuke Nakamura an[...] Mar 22 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Shinsuke Nakamura an[...]

WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW

After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been [...] Mar 22 - After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022)

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:00) Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) [...] Mar 21 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:00) Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) [...]

Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...] Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...]

📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania

The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Austin talked about the adv[...] Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Austin talked about the adv[...]

UPDATE: Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38

Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...] Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...]