Steve Austin Show Podcast To Debut On YouTube

PodcastOne has announced a partnership with Adori Labs to bring its content to Youtube, which includes the Steve Austin Show podcast.
Check out the press release:
PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS AS THE FIRST STREAMING AUDIO NETWORK TO UTILIZE ADORI’S PIONEERING YOUTUBE PODCAST VIDEO INTERFACE TECHNOLOG
Mar 23, 2022, 07:00 ET
Announcement Comes on the Heels of YouTube’s Recent Initiative to Fund Video Driven Podcasts for the Worldwide Streaming Giant
PodcastOne Debuts YouTube Episodes of The Steve Austin Show and Melissa Gorga On Display with plans for Barely Famous Featuring Dynamic Visual Elements Enabled by Adori
LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Adori Labs, a leading interactive audio platform and PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that they have entered into an agreement that allows PodcastOne and its roster of top performing hosts to integrate unique visual elements into the podcasts they produce and distribute via YouTube becoming the first podcast network to utilize Adori’s pioneering interface technology.
Adori’s unique YouTube integration technology allows podcast hosts and networks to seamlessly import episodes from RSS feeds, enhance them with visual elements and upload enriched assets directly to YouTube. Adori’s patented technology embeds contextual visuals, multi-format ads, AR experiences, buy buttons, polls, and other “call to action” features in the audio creating a more enhanced and richer listener experience. In creating visually enhanced podcasts, Adori’s YouTube product provides additional monetization avenues for PodcastOne’s slate of original programming, increased discoverability and SEO presence.
Adori co-founder and CEO, Nathan Iyer, said, “We are excited to partner with PodcastOne, the leading advertiser-supported on-demand digital audio network in the industry. Adori’s technology can help to significantly increase their revenue and audience through YouTube, the fastest growing podcast listening platform in the world.”
With over 500 episodes of The Steve Austin Show available via PodcastOne, the streamer’s reinvention of classic episodes utilizing Adori’s technology has introduced the well revered wrestling podcast to legions of new fans. Melissa Gorga On Display, a fan favorite of BravoPhiles, introduced new weekly episodes with exclusive content from Gorga to augment the show. Barely Famous, a newly launched podcast from Teen Mom to Mogul, Kail Lowry, continues to see rapid growth in download numbers and expects to launch Adori enhanced YouTube content in the coming weeks.
“At PodcastOne we continually search for avenues that allow our hosts to be more engaged with listeners, to offer unique experiences for our audiences and to create interactive environments that boost download numbers and attract new fans. Captivated audiences secure long-term success both for our hosts and for our advertisers,” said Jim Ballas, Chief Technology Officer of PodcastOne.
PodcastOne is the first podcast network to utilize Adori’s YouTube interface, joining Adori’s global customers including leading content creators, publishers and networks.
