The Undertaker Reveals He Used To Take Naps In Caskets

The Undertaker revealed in an interview with the Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast how he would always hang around caskets and embalming rooms as he had family members that actually worked in a funeral home. He ever use to take naps in caskets!

“I was always into scary stuff, I liked scary movies and I was always enthralled by mystery and scares.” “When I was a kid, it was more theater of the mind. Later on, the movies went into full gore and they didn’t leave anything for you to think about, they showed you everything.” “Early on they would cut things off and just kind of let your mind figure it out so I was always fascinated, even with death. There was a time where I had family members that actually worked in a funeral home so I was around caskets and in embalming rooms. Little did I know at that point where my career and future was going to go but it’s funny how things work out. The Undertaker is a lot of things blown up to the 100th degree for sure.”

The Undertaker also spoke about the time he was still a little kid and his family was going to have a service and they had already brought out the casket with the deceased, but the funeral service wasn't going to start for another couple of hours, so he decided to take a peak and he saw the corps move so he took off like a scalded rabbit.

“Kindergarten probably.” “It’s nuts, it’s crazy how things work out. I remember as a little kid they were going to have a service and they had already brought out the casket, the deceased was in the casket but the service wasn’t going to start for a couple of hours.” “There was nobody in the chapel and my little morbid self decided to go up and see up close. I worked my courage up, worked my way up to this casket, peaked in, and could’ve sworn the corps inside moved and I took off like a scalded rabbit. It’s just funny, it’s funny what life prepares you for.”

