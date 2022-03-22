WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE NXT 2.0. Results [3/22/2022]
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 22, 2022
Tonight's NXT results are as follows:
Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match.
Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis
Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley
Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode
Grayson Waller defeated A-Kid to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match.
The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans
Gunther defeated Duke Hudson
