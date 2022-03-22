» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT 2.0. Results [3/22/2022]

Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Ange[...] Mar 22 - Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Ange[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 22 2022)

Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeate[...] Mar 22 - Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeate[...]

Producer Of WWE Evil Provides Insight On Upcoming Hollywood Hogan Episode

WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, app[...] Mar 22 - WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, app[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022]

WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated T[...] Mar 22 - WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated T[...]

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merge[...] Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merge[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the mat[...] Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the mat[...]

First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38

It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan wil[...] Mar 22 - It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan wil[...]

WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network

The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report fro[...] Mar 22 - The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report fro[...]

Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE an[...] Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE an[...]

The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today

During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...] Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...]

WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air

Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...] Mar 22 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...]

WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW

After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...] Mar 22 - After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022)

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...] Mar 21 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...]

Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...] Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...]

📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania

The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...] Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...]

UPDATE: Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38

Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...] Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...]

Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette

Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...] Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...]

The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...] Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...]

Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...] Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...]

Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega

Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...] Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022

The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...] Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...]

Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...] Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...]

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...] Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...]

WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...] Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...]