WWE NXT 2.0. Results [3/22/2022] Tonight's NXT results are as follows: Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for NXT North American Championship ladder match. Tony D'Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis Elektra Lopez defeated F[...]
AEW Dark Results (March 22 2022) Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pin (5:44) The Butcher & The Blade defeated Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo via Pinfall [...]
Mar 22 - WWE Evil is coming with eight episodes starting this Friday, documenting some of WWE's most notorious villains. Micah Brown, the show's producer, appeared on the MackMania podcast to give a little in[...]
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022] WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...]
Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...]
Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...]
First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38 It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...]
Mar 22 - The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Pe[...]
Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...]
Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...]
WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Shinsuke Nakamura an[...]
WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been [...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022) Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:00) Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) [...]
Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...]
Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Austin talked about the adv[...]
Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...]
Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE. [...]
Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “I think it has a better standing than it has ever [...]
Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling [...]
Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that tweet. This weekend he won his second NCAAA Heavyw[...]
Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager and then went on to tease Bre[...]
Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, a[...]
Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. “Everything you see on TV is real chemist[...]