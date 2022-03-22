WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2022

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.

FaZe issued the following announcement:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – March 22, 2022 – FaZe Clan, Inc. (“FaZe Clan”) the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) (“BRPM”), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“We have assembled a best-in-class Board of Directors who bring broad and deep understanding of Gen Z and the rapidly changing digital media and entertainment landscape,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “I am excited to work with this fantastic group and benefit from their insights and guidance as we enter the public market and execute our multi-platform monetization strategy to create long-term shareholder value.”

FaZe Clan’s post-merger Board of Directors is expected to be comprised of:

  • Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board
  • Angela Dalton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital
  • Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr., American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and business entrepreneur
  • Daniel Shribman, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial
  • Mickie Rosen, Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting
  • Nick Lewin, General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings
  • Paul Hamilton, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation and Principal of Province Inc.
  • Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven,Inc.)
  • Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment
  • Zach Katz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carte Blanche

Stephanie McMahon
Ms. McMahon has served on the boards of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “WWE”) since 2015; of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation since 2015; and of the Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore chapter of The United Service Organizations Inc. since 2011. Ms. McMahon has also served since 2013 as Chief Brand Officer of WWE, where she is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business, overseeing its Brand, Marketing, Creative Services, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies, as well as its Global Sales and Partnerships Division. Prior to her role as CBO, Ms. McMahon was Executive Vice President of Creative for WWE, and was the first woman to lead WWE’s Creative Writing, Digital Media, Talent Relations, Talent Brand Management and Live Events businesses. Ms. McMahon is also a Henry Crown Fellow within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute and an Eisenhower Fellow. Ms. McMahon earned a B.S. from Boston University and in 2013 was named a Distinguished Alumna of its College of Communication.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public . For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on TwitterInstagramYouTubeTikTok, and Twitch.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #faze
https://wrestlr.me/74974/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 22
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022]
WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated T[...]
Mar 22 - WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated T[...]
Mar 22
Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors
FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merge[...]
Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merge[...]
Mar 22
NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the mat[...]
Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the mat[...]
Mar 22
First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38
It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan wil[...]
Mar 22 - It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan wil[...]
Mar 22
WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network
The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report fro[...]
Mar 22 - The WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff show will air on USA Network this year. The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report fro[...]
Mar 22
Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with  Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE an[...]
Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with  Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE an[...]
Mar 22
The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today
During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...]
Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...]
Mar 22
WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air
Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...]
Mar 22 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...]
Mar 22
WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW
After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...]
Mar 22 - After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...]
Mar 21
AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022)
Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24)   Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...]
Mar 21 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24)   Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...]
Mar 21
Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday
WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...]
Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...]

Mar 21
📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania
The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...]
Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...]
Mar 21
UPDATE: Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38
Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...]
Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...]
Mar 21
Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette
Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...]
Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...]
Mar 21
The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick
Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...]
Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...]
Mar 21
Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland
Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...]
Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...]
Mar 21
Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega
Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...]
Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...]
Mar 21
NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022
The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV.  - NWA Crockett [...]
Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV.  - NWA Crockett [...]
Mar 21
Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?
Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...]
Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...]
Mar 21
📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...]
Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...]
Mar 21
WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days
WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward.  Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...]
Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward.  Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...]
Mar 20
Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is
Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...]
Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...]
Mar 20
Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes In AEW
Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...]
Mar 20 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...]
Mar 20
Hernandez Is Done WIth IMPACT Wrestling
It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...]
Mar 20 - It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...]
Mar 20
Complete Results From PROGRESS Wrestling 130 Event
PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...]
Mar 20 - PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π