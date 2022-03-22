Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – March 22, 2022 – FaZe Clan, Inc. (“FaZe Clan”) the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) (“BRPM”), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“We have assembled a best-in-class Board of Directors who bring broad and deep understanding of Gen Z and the rapidly changing digital media and entertainment landscape,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “I am excited to work with this fantastic group and benefit from their insights and guidance as we enter the public market and execute our multi-platform monetization strategy to create long-term shareholder value.”

FaZe Clan’s post-merger Board of Directors is expected to be comprised of:

Lee Trink , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board Angela Dalton , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr. , American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and business entrepreneur

, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and business entrepreneur Daniel Shribman , Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial

, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial Mickie Rosen , Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting

, Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting Nick Lewin , General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings

, General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings Paul Hamilton , Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation and Principal of Province Inc.

, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation and Principal of Province Inc. Ross Levinsohn , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven,Inc.)

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven,Inc.) Stephanie McMahon , Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

, Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment Zach Katz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carte Blanche

Ms. McMahon has served on the boards of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “WWE”) since 2015; of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation since 2015; and of the Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore chapter of The United Service Organizations Inc. since 2011. Ms. McMahon has also served since 2013 as Chief Brand Officer of WWE, where she is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business, overseeing its Brand, Marketing, Creative Services, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies, as well as its Global Sales and Partnerships Division. Prior to her role as CBO, Ms. McMahon was Executive Vice President of Creative for WWE, and was the first woman to lead WWE’s Creative Writing, Digital Media, Talent Relations, Talent Brand Management and Live Events businesses. Ms. McMahon is also a Henry Crown Fellow within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute and an Eisenhower Fellow. Ms. McMahon earned a B.S. from Boston University and in 2013 was named a Distinguished Alumna of its College of Communication.

