WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network

The show will air on April 2nd from 6-8 PM EST according to a report from PWInsider. Additionally, the show will air on Peacock and is expected to air on WWE Network internationally.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [3/21/2022]

WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...] Mar 22 - WWE held the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The results are as follows: The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs Omos defeated Commander Azeez and [...]

Stephanie McMahon Joining FaZe Clan Board Of Directors

FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...] Mar 22 - FaZe Clan has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be joining its Board of Directors ahead of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe is[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...] Mar 22 - The NWA has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: - OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. T[...]

First Musical Guest Announced For WrestleMania 38

It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...] Mar 22 - It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a musical performance or two, and this year is no different with the first guest announced. DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday, [...]

WWE To Air WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show On USA Network

Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...] Mar 22 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to retur[...]

The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today

During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...] Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman' had to say: "I feel like there is a level of [...]

WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air

Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Shinsuke Nakamura an[...] Mar 22 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Shinsuke Nakamura an[...]

WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW

After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been [...] Mar 22 - After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022)

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:00) Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) [...] Mar 21 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:00) Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) [...]

Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...] Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...]

📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania

The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Austin talked about the adv[...] Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Austin talked about the adv[...]

UPDATE: Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38

Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...] Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...]

Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette

Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position that anyone who aspired to do anything in WWE would [...] Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position that anyone who aspired to do anything in WWE would [...]

The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE. [...] Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE. [...]

Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “I think it has a better standing than it has ever [...] Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “I think it has a better standing than it has ever [...]

Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega

Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling [...] Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling [...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022

The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Briscoes def. The Ca[...] Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Briscoes def. The Ca[...]

Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that tweet. This weekend he won his second NCAAA Heavyw[...] Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that tweet. This weekend he won his second NCAAA Heavyw[...]

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager and then went on to tease Bre[...] Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager and then went on to tease Bre[...]

WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, a[...] Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, a[...]

Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. “Everything you see on TV is real chemist[...] Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. “Everything you see on TV is real chemist[...]

Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. "I will say this about him, he may get mad. But [...] Mar 20 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. "I will say this about him, he may get mad. But [...]

Hernandez Is Done WIth IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez hasn’t appeared on Impact's television afte[...] Mar 20 - It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez hasn’t appeared on Impact's television afte[...]