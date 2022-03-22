"If Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course I would pick up, of course I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden or I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again. Anybody who says that is f**ing lying, quite frankly."

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has revealed in a recent interview with Straight To Hell that he would still like to work for WWE and would listen to offers from the company to return.

Matt Cardona Open To Talk Business With Vince McMahon

The Undertaker On What’s Missing From The WWE Product Today

During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...] Mar 22 - During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker was asked what’s missing from the WWE product today. Below is what 'The Deadman[...]

WWE Held SmackDown Match After RAW Went Off Air

Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...] Mar 22 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, the company changed the set graphics to SmackDown and held a tag match featuring SmackDown Superstars. Tag [...]

WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW

After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...] Mar 22 - After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW. Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the f[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 21 2022)

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...] Mar 21 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (1:24) Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:[...]

Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...] Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The[...]

📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania

The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...] Mar 21 - The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38. [...]

UPDATE: Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38

Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...] Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source s[...]

Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette

Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...] Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...]

The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...] Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...]

Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...] Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...]

Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega

Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...] Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022

The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...] Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...]

Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...] Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...]

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...] Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...]

WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...] Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...]

Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...] Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...]

Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...] Mar 20 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...]

Hernandez Is Done WIth IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...] Mar 20 - It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...]

Complete Results From PROGRESS Wrestling 130 Event

PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...] Mar 20 - PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...]

BIG Title Change At PROGRESS 130 Event (SPOILER)

The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PRO[...] Mar 20 - The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PRO[...]

Two WWE Superstars Set To Appear On Masterchef Junior

WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef [...] Mar 20 - WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef [...]

Bianca Belair Replaced For Upcoming Meet and Greet

WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Mo[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Mo[...]

📺 WATCH: Roman Reigns Training For Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Match

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way[...] Mar 20 - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way[...]