WWE Sets Date For When Veer Mahaan Is Coming To RAW

After months of vignettes, WWE has finally announced a date when Veer Mahaan will appear on WWE RAW.

Many believed Mahaan would never appear on the flagship brand given how long the company has been teasing his arrival and it become somewhat of a running joke.

Mahaan has been wrestling on Main Event which airs on Hulu in the United States.

During Monday's RAW, it was announced that he would appear on the April 4, 2022 episode of RAW, which is the biggest weekly broadcast for WWE after WrestleMania.