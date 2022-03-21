WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2022
WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two.
RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was originally slated to be RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.
WrestleMania Saturday - Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair * Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs * Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz * Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin * The KO Show with guest Steve Austin
WrestleMania Sunday - Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya * Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn * Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory * Edge vs. AJ Styles * Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy