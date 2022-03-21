Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two.

RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was originally slated to be RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.

WrestleMania Saturday - Night One

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

WrestleMania Sunday - Night Two

* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

