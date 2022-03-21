📺 WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears In 'Fantastic Shape' For WWE WrestleMania

. @steveaustinBSR hasn't been in the @WWE ring in 19 years but he's back for #Wrestlemania to face off against @FightOwensFight . Stone Cold told us about coming back on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/AelTvBbuQi

Austin also noted he didn't want to retire from ring action in 2003 but was forced to do so due to neck issues and his comeback is for the fans and himself as pro wrestling in his blood.

During the interview, Austin talked about the advice he told Kevin Owens several years back, about focusing more on talking and less crazy moves.

The Rich Eisen Show recently posted an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking in great shape ahead of his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38.

Triple Threat Match Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...] Mar 21 - WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Sunday Night Two. RK-Bro will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was o[...]

Omos To Be Involved In 'Surprise' Singles Match At WrestleMania 38

Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...] Mar 21 - Omos will reportedly be involved in his own singles match at WrestleMania 38. Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the news on Twitter: "Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles[...]

Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette

Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position that anyone who aspired to do anything in WWE would [...] Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position that anyone who aspired to do anything in WWE would [...]

The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE. [...] Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE. [...]

Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “I think it has a better standing than it has ever [...] Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “I think it has a better standing than it has ever [...]

Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega

Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling [...] Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling [...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022

The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Briscoes def. The Ca[...] Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Briscoes def. The Ca[...]

Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that tweet. This weekend he won his second NCAAA Heavyw[...] Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that tweet. This weekend he won his second NCAAA Heavyw[...]

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager and then went on to tease Bre[...] Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager and then went on to tease Bre[...]

WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, a[...] Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, a[...]

Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. “Everything you see on TV is real chemist[...] Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. “Everything you see on TV is real chemist[...]

Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. "I will say this about him, he may get mad. But [...] Mar 20 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. "I will say this about him, he may get mad. But [...]

Hernandez Is Done WIth IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez hasn’t appeared on Impact's television afte[...] Mar 20 - It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez hasn’t appeared on Impact's television afte[...]

Complete Results From PROGRESS Wrestling 130 Event

PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Elijah & Charles Crowley via pinfall - Gene Munn[...] Mar 20 - PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Elijah & Charles Crowley via pinfall - Gene Munn[...]

BIG Title Change At PROGRESS 130 Event (SPOILER)

The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, both titles were u[...] Mar 20 - The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, both titles were u[...]

Two WWE Superstars Set To Appear On Masterchef Junior

WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef Gordon Ramsey. PWInsider is reporting that both S[...] Mar 20 - WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef Gordon Ramsey. PWInsider is reporting that both S[...]

Bianca Belair Replaced For Upcoming Meet and Greet

WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Monday in Chicago Illinois. Instead, the company ha[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Monday in Chicago Illinois. Instead, the company ha[...]

📺 WATCH: Roman Reigns Training For Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Match

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way match. Their next big match comes when Lesnar an[...] Mar 20 - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way match. Their next big match comes when Lesnar an[...]

Scott Hall Called One Of His Ring Moves A "Sack Of Sh*t"

Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X-Pac has revealed on social media that Scott Hall who passed away last Monday referred to his trademark "Fallaway Slam" ring move as "Sack of Sh*t." Waltman[...] Mar 20 - Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X-Pac has revealed on social media that Scott Hall who passed away last Monday referred to his trademark "Fallaway Slam" ring move as "Sack of Sh*t." Waltman[...]

'I’M A LITTLE BIT NERVOUS': The Undertaker Worried Ahead Of WWE HOF Induction

Vince McMahon revealed recently that he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 and while Take is honored McMahon would do so he is also nervous because he is unsure w[...] Mar 20 - Vince McMahon revealed recently that he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 and while Take is honored McMahon would do so he is also nervous because he is unsure w[...]

Doc Gallows Shares His Thoughts On Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH

IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc in an interview. "I saw it as a positive,&rdqu[...] Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc in an interview. "I saw it as a positive,&rdqu[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE “Top 10” Moves On Vehicles, Featuring The Undertaker, Charlotte and More

The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Watch The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and more WWE Su[...] Mar 20 - The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Watch The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and more WWE Su[...]

Natalya Reveals An Interesting Tidbit About Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the backstage behavior of Brock Lesnar at SmackDown. Na[...] Mar 20 - WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the backstage behavior of Brock Lesnar at SmackDown. Na[...]