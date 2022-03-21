The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick that he and his partner Viktor were given in WWE.

"They know that was who we were and then, you know, the comparison, it was a tough pill to swallow because we specifically never wanted to be compared to anybody, you know? I — and Vik, I don’t know if he talked to you about this or not but we had the opportunity to speak with [Road Warrior] Animal, in person together and we talked to him and kind of explained that we were sorry, that we hoped that there was no ill will towards us because of that and he understood and I think the best part about that was talking to him man-to-man, face-to-face about it and that was really important to us. Then, of course, we talked to Demolition and I talked to Powers of Pain because I know The Warlord pretty well and so we felt like we had to do that out of the respect to those men because those are men that paved the way, that allowed us to feed our families and that was very important to us… But yeah, that was one of the things that we took upon ourselves to do once we were done [in WWE] was that we were like, ‘We’ve got to talk to these men if we can and clear the air, at least just to make sure’ and they probably didn’t give a damn to be honest with you, but it was the right thing to do, at least from a man’s perspective. The way I look at it, that was the right thing to do."

Konnor spoke about Dusty Rhodes:

"He was amazing. Absolutely love him. Everything I do, when I think about him, I have taken everything he's taught us in my mind that I love to give in promo classes or when I talk to kids about character development now, he was a huge inspiration on the success that we had in the first Black and Gold NXT. Him and Hunter and of course, Bill DeMott. They had a huge part of our success and why we did so well. Always be grateful. Always."

On Dusty's reaction to The Ascension gimmick: