Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

“Any time the opportunity comes to wrestle in Ireland, obviously, I am always looking forward to, but the idea of one of our larger TV events going there was an absolute dream. That was something I was super excited about before it got postponed, and then postponed again, and then eventually cancelled, and hopefully, we can get back to a climate and world where we can start running more lucrative shows out there in Ireland and England.”

“One of the most memorable nights of my career, believe it or not, and not even as an in-ring performance, as such. I was in the locker room, and I say ‘locker room’ It wasn’t much of a locker room but I was in the locker room as the Irish anthem was playing and I was with two of my best friends: Sean ‘Maxxer’ Brennan, and Paddy Morrow. Everyone was under the impression that I was just there to hang out and shoot some stuff for a WWE Network show. I went out and did the promo and it was very bittersweet because, obviously, being hurt and being unable to perform. Any time you step in the ring, you want to be able to perform, but just to feel that energy and that welcome from the Irish people that night was so beautiful and something I want to be able to give back to them in the future.”

“I think it has a better standing than it has ever had in the past. I know it took a big hit during Covid, but I know OTT is back up and running and had a big show last weekend and it was very successful.”

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland.

» More News From This Feed

Austin Theory Praises Vince McMahon's Backstage Etiquette

Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...] Mar 21 - Austin Theory recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about his newfound connection with Vince McMahon. “I’m in a position th[...]

The Ascension Apologized To Road Warrior Animal, Demolition & Powers of Pain For Their WWE Gimmick

Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...] Mar 21 - Former WWE star and member of The Ascension, Konnor, was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about the gimmick tha[...]

Finn Balor Discusses The Current State Of Pro Wrestling In Ireland

Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...] Mar 21 - Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Irish Sun, where he had a chance to speak about the status of professional wrestling in Ireland. “[...]

AEW and DDT Pro Announce Partnership, Other Promotions Factored In

Christopher Daniels has announced, through an appearance on the official DDT Pro Twitter account, that AEW and DDT Pro have come to an agreement on a [...] Mar 21 - Christopher Daniels has announced, through an appearance on the official DDT Pro Twitter account, that AEW and DDT Pro have come to an agreement on a [...]

Colt Cabana Wants To Face The "Wrestled A Nine-Year-Old Girl And A Blow Up Doll" Version Of Kenny Omega

Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...] Mar 21 - Colt Cabana was recently a guest on the Going Broadway podcast, where he was asked who his dream opponent is. "I used to say Kenny Omega before he [...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night Two) - March 20, 2022

The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...] Mar 21 - The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. - NWA Crockett [...]

Has Gable Steveson Spoiled His WrestleMania 38 Debut?

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...] Mar 21 - Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut. Steveson noted on Twitter that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38, although he has since deleted that t[...]

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Looks In Great Shape Amid AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...] Mar 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is looking very well with speculation he is about to join All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, FTR fired Tully Blanch[...]

WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...] Mar 21 - WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward. Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando t[...]

Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...] Mar 20 - Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page. [...]

Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...] Mar 20 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently a guest on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, where he revealed what CM Punk has been like to him behind the scenes. [...]

Hernandez Is Done WIth IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...] Mar 20 - It is being reported by Fightful (and confirmed by the man himself) that Hernandez has finished up his current stint with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez[...]

Complete Results From PROGRESS Wrestling 130 Event

PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...] Mar 20 - PROGRESS Wrestling 130 was held today, below are the results from the event, courtesy of Sanchez Taylor: - Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs def Eli[...]

BIG Title Change At PROGRESS 130 Event (SPOILER)

The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PRO[...] Mar 20 - The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change. In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PRO[...]

Two WWE Superstars Set To Appear On Masterchef Junior

WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef [...] Mar 20 - WWE Superstars The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will are both scheduled to appear on upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior season 8. The show features chef [...]

Bianca Belair Replaced For Upcoming Meet and Greet

WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Mo[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Mo[...]

📺 WATCH: Roman Reigns Training For Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Match

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way[...] Mar 20 - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had 7 matches in total against each other. This includes 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way[...]

Scott Hall Called One Of His Ring Moves A "Sack Of Sh*t"

Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X-Pac has revealed on social media that Scott Hall who passed away last Monday referred to his trademark "Fa[...] Mar 20 - Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X-Pac has revealed on social media that Scott Hall who passed away last Monday referred to his trademark "Fa[...]

'I’M A LITTLE BIT NERVOUS': The Undertaker Worried Ahead Of WWE HOF Induction

Vince McMahon revealed recently that he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 and while Take is honored McMahon wou[...] Mar 20 - Vince McMahon revealed recently that he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 and while Take is honored McMahon wou[...]

Doc Gallows Shares His Thoughts On Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH

IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...] Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE “Top 10” Moves On Vehicles, Featuring The Undertaker, Charlotte and More

The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...] Mar 20 - The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...]

Natalya Reveals An Interesting Tidbit About Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...] Mar 20 - WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...]

Six Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...] Mar 20 - AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...]

'EVERYBODY’S GONNA CRITICIZE': Thunder Rosa Addresses Blood Spilled During Her Big Win

Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...] Mar 20 - Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...]