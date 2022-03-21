WWE Want Future WrestleMania Events To Be Held Over Two Days

WWE reportedly wants all WrestleMania events to be held over 2 days going forward.

Since WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando the company has adopted a two-day event approach, and while there was concern that moving to 2-days would impact ticket sales, the company is pleased with the fact both WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday this year have sold around 60,000 tickets.

On the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer noted this year's WrestleMania was very much a test for the company coming out of the pandemic to see if a 2-night WrestleMania would work going forward.

“I think WrestleMania is gonna be a 2-night thing going forward,” Meltzer said. “I think was the first step to see will people buy and they bought in good enough numbers. Did it sell out first day, were the original numbers gigantic? No, but it’s fine. It’s a big stadium. It wasn’t gonna be easy to sell it out two straight days.” Meltzer added, “They haven’t announced 2 days for next year but I think it’s better to go for 2 days. It’s just the nature of what WrestleMania has become. There’s more money to be made and it’s better for the shows…” “I talked to people there and they certainly gave me the impression that the idea is 2 days going forward. They always can change their mind based on what happens. I think that they all thought that 7-hour show just doesn’t work. That’s more tiring than the 2 days.”