Evil Uno Reveals How Real Dark Order's Friendship With "Hangman" Adam Page Is

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by VL Media's Lucas Charpiot, where he spoke about the friendship that The Dark Order has with "Hangman" Adam Page.

“Everything you see on TV is real chemistry. Originally, “Hangman” was one of the Dark Order’s targets, someone that Brodie Lee wanted to recruit. It all started when Brodie Lee was the Exalted. He was supposed to be someone who was losing and unwell in his personal life and they were going to take advantage of that. But, with Brodie Lee’s passing, our group had to change. With his passing, Adam Page really became a friend to all of us off camera. He too had lost a friend and was in a difficult situation in his personal life as well. It was a chemistry that was created between us and the whole Dark Order became stronger after that event. “Some time before that, we started appearing on BTE (Being the Elite, the Elite clan’s Youtube show) where we created a comedic chemistry together. Hangman was an easy addition because of his natural comedy and his vision of wrestling which is very similar to ours. Since then, we’ve been very close friends. Without him, I don’t know where we would be today. Without us, his path from the Tag Team Championship to the AEW World Championship – which he currently holds – would have been very different as well. I’m very happy that we were able to partner with him. Two years ago, I couldn’t have said he was a friend, he was just someone I knew from work. Two years later, he’s someone I contact often, we talk regularly.”

