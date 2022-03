BIG Title Change At PROGRESS 130 Event (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The PROGRESS Wrestling 130 event witnessed a big title change.

In the main event on the show, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham went up against PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, both titles were up for grabs.

Due to interference from Spike Trivet, Gresham got the pinfall on Noir to retain his ROH World Championship, and also capture the PROGRESS World Championship.

Noir has up until this point been PROGRESS World Champion for 791 days.

PROGRESS released the following on the big title change:

Jonathan Gresham Crowned PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion at Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge Sunday 20th March 2022, London, England: After a titanic title vs. title bout with two of the most prestigious titles in wrestling on the line, Jonathan Gresham defeated Cara Noir to add the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship to his Ring Of Honor Championship at Progress Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge. The finish of the match saw Cara Noir’s record setting 26 month reign come to an end after interference from Spike Trivet who nailed Noir with a vicious chair shot. Gresham immediately capitalised on the situation by hitting Noir with an illegal low blow before pinning the champion to end his reign at the 791 day mark. Immediately following the bout, PROGRESS fans surrounded the ring, hammering on the apron en masse to pay tribute to the now former title holder. The win means that Gresham may now make the first defense of his newly won title in his scheduled bout with Malik at Wednesday’s Everything Patterned: London event. Gresham’s win means that for the first time in history, the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship is in the hands of an American wrestler. Chapter 130 was the start of a monumental Anniversary Week for PROGRESS Wrestling who will also promote their first ever all women’s event, Who Run The World?, on Tuesday 22nd March at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London as well as their landmark, sold out 10th Anniversary Show from The Garage in London. This show will see Cara Noir face NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.