Two WWE Superstars Set To Appear On Masterchef Junior
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2022
The show features chef Gordon Ramsey.
PWInsider is reporting that both Superstars were featured in a commercial preview of the show which is a cooking competition involving children from the ages of 8–13.
Ziggler is the current NXT Champion and will defend his title against Bron Breakker on April 2, at NXT: Stand and Deliver.
