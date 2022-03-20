Bianca Belair Replaced For Upcoming Meet and Greet
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2022
WWE announced that Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet which is taking place this coming Monday in Chicago Illinois.
Instead, the company has revealed she will be replaced by The Miz.
WWE recently announced a storyline injury for Belair noting she will be out of action for "an undetermined amount of time" following a recent attack from RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch.
