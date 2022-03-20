'EVERYBODY’S GONNA CRITICIZE': Thunder Rosa Addresses Blood Spilled During Her Big Win

Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The match saw Rosa winning the Women’s Championship inside of a steel cage, in a match that has gone down as one of the most violent in the history of women's professional wrestling.

During a recent interview, NBC Sports Boston Rosa addressed criticism of the match being violent and the amount of blood spilled.

"Everybody’s gonna criticize no matter what. I mean, even on Wednesday, people were criticizing. ‘Why are you guys — why is there so much blood? Why is there so much? Why are you so violent? Why is this? Why is that?’ It’s like people are programmed a certain way and they have been programmed for professional wrestling for decades a certain way because of how things have been handled before."

