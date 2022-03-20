'THE SWARM': Al Snow Recalls Bizarre Pitch To Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is known for his bold and sometimes bizarre storylines and characters, but one such pitch from Al Snow was turned down by the WWE Chairman.

Snow once suggested a "swarm" of little people come to his aid.

Here is what he told Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes:

“At the time, most people don’t know, but there was an idea that was pitched because it had begun, initially, which was where I was teaming with other tag teams like six man matches, and then I would turn on my own tag team partners. We were going to do this with, like, Crash Holly and Bob Holly and some of others. Then they were finally all going to come out one time and literally beat the s*** out of me in the ring and for revenge. “I was going to disappear off TV for a couple of weeks and then I was going to return… while Bob and Crash were in the ring and an air raid siren would go off and then I would just point an out from underneath the ring would come like 20 or 25 little people all dressed alike, and they were going to be known as The Swarm. They were going to attack Bob and Crash, and beat the crap out of them, and then I would occasionally show up, point. “Here they come.” You know, The Swarm would hit and I’d terrorize people with The Swarm.”

McMahon didn't like the ideas but he did enjoy the Head-Cheese idea, which involved the tag-team of Snow and Steve Blackman: