WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2022

Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 Event

The NWA will hold night two of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. 

Below is the full card:

- NWA Champion Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis.

- NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green.

- NWA TV Champion Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack.

- Homicide vs. Colby Corino vs. Austin Aires vs. Darius Lockheart to determine the new NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

- NWA National Champion Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane.

- NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex vs. Ella Envy & Kenzie Page.

-  2022 Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament Finals with: The Briscoes (2), La Rebellion (1), The Cardonas (11) and Doug Williams & Harry Smith (4)

The show will air at 7 PM ET on FITE.

See also: NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night One) - March 19, 2022


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #nwa #crockett cup
https://wrestlr.me/74935/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 20
Doc Gallows Shares His Thoughts On Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH
IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...]
Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...]
Mar 20
📺 WATCH: WWE “Top 10” Moves On Vehicles, Featuring The Undertaker, Charlotte and More
The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...]
Mar 20 - The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...]
Mar 20
Natalya Reveals An Interesting Tidbit About Brock Lesnar
WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...]
Mar 20 - WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...]
Mar 20
Six Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...]
Mar 20 - AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...]
Mar 20
'EVERYBODY’S GONNA CRITICIZE': Thunder Rosa Addresses Blood Spilled During Her Big Win
Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...]
Mar 20 - Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...]
Mar 20
🔊 WNS Podcast #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall
wWNS Podcast Episode #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall, We look back at our memories of Scott Hall, our thoughts on AEW Dynamite, and the build-u[...]
Mar 20 - wWNS Podcast Episode #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall, We look back at our memories of Scott Hall, our thoughts on AEW Dynamite, and the build-u[...]
Mar 20
'THE SWARM': Al Snow Recalls Bizarre Pitch To Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is known for his bold and sometimes bizarre storylines and characters, but one such pitch from Al Snow was turned down by the WWE Chairm[...]
Mar 20 - Vince McMahon is known for his bold and sometimes bizarre storylines and characters, but one such pitch from Al Snow was turned down by the WWE Chairm[...]
Mar 20
DDP Reveals What Vince McMahon Originally Had Planned For Scott Hall In 1992
During an interview with SK Wrestling’s Bro Show, it was revealed by DDP that Vince McMahon wanted the late Scott Hall to portray a GI Joe-type [...]
Mar 20 - During an interview with SK Wrestling’s Bro Show, it was revealed by DDP that Vince McMahon wanted the late Scott Hall to portray a GI Joe-type [...]
Mar 20
Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 Event
The NWA will hold night two of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds.  Below is the full card: - NWA Cha[...]
Mar 20 - The NWA will hold night two of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds.  Below is the full card: - NWA Cha[...]
Mar 20
AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels Makes Big Talent Announcement
AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work[...]
Mar 20 - AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work[...]
Mar 20
Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS
IMPACT Wrestling held another round of tapings on March 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, check out the results courtesy of PWInsider. - Rhin[...]
Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling held another round of tapings on March 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, check out the results courtesy of PWInsider. - Rhin[...]

Mar 20
'SHOCKER': Brian Cage Describes His WWE Developmental Release
During an interview with the Going Broadway podcast, AEW star Brian Cage reflected on his release from WWE developmental in 2009, when he was a part o[...]
Mar 20 - During an interview with the Going Broadway podcast, AEW star Brian Cage reflected on his release from WWE developmental in 2009, when he was a part o[...]
Mar 20
NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night One) - March 19, 2022
NWA Crockett CupAired live on March 19, 2022 on FITE TVNashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds Courtesy of 411Mania.com: Pre-Show - Magic[...]
Mar 20 - NWA Crockett CupAired live on March 19, 2022 on FITE TVNashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds Courtesy of 411Mania.com: Pre-Show - Magic[...]
Mar 20
Couple Of Creative Changes Made Prior To Friday’s SmackDown
WWE shows are no stranger to a last-minute change, in fact, the whole show can change just hours before it goes on air. The format for this past Frid[...]
Mar 20 - WWE shows are no stranger to a last-minute change, in fact, the whole show can change just hours before it goes on air. The format for this past Frid[...]
Mar 20
Toni Storm Rakes In Well Over $20,000 On Newly Launched OnlyFans Account
Back in December, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE and was granted it, allowing her to sit out her 90 day no-compete clause. But now, that ha[...]
Mar 20 - Back in December, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE and was granted it, allowing her to sit out her 90 day no-compete clause. But now, that ha[...]
Mar 19
JONAH Says Being Top Guy In WWE NXT Was "Promised" To Him
JONAH was recently a guest on Callahan Uncensored, where he was asked where he believes he should currently be in his career. “Very top, worl[...]
Mar 19 - JONAH was recently a guest on Callahan Uncensored, where he was asked where he believes he should currently be in his career. “Very top, worl[...]
Mar 19
Reggie Recalls Trying Not To Laugh When Vince McMahon Told Him He Did Similar Gymnastics "All The Time"
Reggie was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his gymnastics background. “So there were two moments I realized that. One [...]
Mar 19 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his gymnastics background. “So there were two moments I realized that. One [...]
Mar 19
Former ECW Originals At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Taping and Others
PWInsider is reporting former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. They are sched[...]
Mar 19 - PWInsider is reporting former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. They are sched[...]
Mar 19
📸 PHOTO: NWA Reveals New Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt
The NWA has revealed the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. The belt will be awarde[...]
Mar 19 - The NWA has revealed the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. The belt will be awarde[...]
Mar 19
WWE Says Bianca Belair Will Be Out Of Action For An "Unspecified Amount Of Time"
WWE announced that Bianca Belair is injured as per storyline. Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat following an attack from Becky Lyn[...]
Mar 19 - WWE announced that Bianca Belair is injured as per storyline. Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat following an attack from Becky Lyn[...]
Mar 19
Internal WWE Sources Reveal Planned Debut Date For Cody Rhodes
Following the report that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE, some more information has come out about the deal. Fightful Select is reporting tha[...]
Mar 19 - Following the report that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE, some more information has come out about the deal. Fightful Select is reporting tha[...]
Mar 19
Matt Sydal Sidelined With Knee Injury
Matt Sydal has been sidelined with a dislocated knee. Sydal alerted fans to this injury on Twitter after fans send him positivity for his birthday. [...]
Mar 19 - Matt Sydal has been sidelined with a dislocated knee. Sydal alerted fans to this injury on Twitter after fans send him positivity for his birthday. [...]
Mar 19
Mustafa Ali Issues A Warning To His Fans
Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans.  WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]
Mar 19 - Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans.  WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]
Mar 19
The Undertaker Names "Super Political" Name That Should Go Into The WWE Hall of Fame
Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]
Mar 19 - Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]
Mar 19
Vince McMahon Once Told Steve Austin To Curse On TV To Win Bet
Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...]
Mar 19 - Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π