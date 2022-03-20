Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2022
- NWA Champion Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis.
- NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green.
- NWA TV Champion Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack.
- Homicide vs. Colby Corino vs. Austin Aires vs. Darius Lockheart to determine the new NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion.
- NWA National Champion Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane.
- NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex vs. Ella Envy & Kenzie Page.
- 2022 Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament Finals with: The Briscoes (2), La Rebellion (1), The Cardonas (11) and Doug Williams & Harry Smith (4)
The show will air at 7 PM ET on FITE.
