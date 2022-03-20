AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels Makes Big Talent Announcement
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2022
AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work AEW in the United States.
AEW's VP of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels, said:
"I’d like to say congratulations to DDT for their 25th anniversary, and I’d like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America. And I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fan base."
