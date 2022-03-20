AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels Makes Big Talent Announcement

🎉Announcement! 🎉 AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels has a message! @facdaniels AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to USA and he can't wait to show the American audience the best of DDT! #JudgementDDT #ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/BZTYabAWNv

"I’d like to say congratulations to DDT for their 25th anniversary, and I’d like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America. And I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fan base."

AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work AEW in the United States.

» More News From This Feed

Doc Gallows Shares His Thoughts On Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH

IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...] Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling star Doc Gallows is very positive about Tony Khan buying Ring Of Honor (ROH) and revealed his thoughts on the matter to Wrestling Inc[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE “Top 10” Moves On Vehicles, Featuring The Undertaker, Charlotte and More

The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...] Mar 20 - The latest edition of WWE "Top 10" features some of the best moments of Superstars performing moves on or around a vehicle in company history. "Wat[...]

Natalya Reveals An Interesting Tidbit About Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...] Mar 20 - WWE veteran Natalya was recently interviewed on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast where she revealed some interesting information about the ba[...]

Six Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...] Mar 20 - AEW has announced the following six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday night on YouTube: - The Gunn Club [...]

'EVERYBODY’S GONNA CRITICIZE': Thunder Rosa Addresses Blood Spilled During Her Big Win

Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...] Mar 20 - Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker were involved in a bloody showdown this past Wednesday night on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall

wWNS Podcast Episode #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall, We look back at our memories of Scott Hall, our thoughts on AEW Dynamite, and the build-u[...] Mar 20 - wWNS Podcast Episode #513 - Hey Yo - Remembering Scott Hall, We look back at our memories of Scott Hall, our thoughts on AEW Dynamite, and the build-u[...]

'THE SWARM': Al Snow Recalls Bizarre Pitch To Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is known for his bold and sometimes bizarre storylines and characters, but one such pitch from Al Snow was turned down by the WWE Chairm[...] Mar 20 - Vince McMahon is known for his bold and sometimes bizarre storylines and characters, but one such pitch from Al Snow was turned down by the WWE Chairm[...]

DDP Reveals What Vince McMahon Originally Had Planned For Scott Hall In 1992

During an interview with SK Wrestling’s Bro Show, it was revealed by DDP that Vince McMahon wanted the late Scott Hall to portray a GI Joe-type [...] Mar 20 - During an interview with SK Wrestling’s Bro Show, it was revealed by DDP that Vince McMahon wanted the late Scott Hall to portray a GI Joe-type [...]

Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 Event

The NWA will hold night two of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Below is the full card: - NWA Cha[...] Mar 20 - The NWA will hold night two of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Below is the full card: - NWA Cha[...]

AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels Makes Big Talent Announcement

AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work[...] Mar 20 - AEW has announced a partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling which will see both promotions sharing talent and bringing in wrestlers from Japan to work[...]

Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS

IMPACT Wrestling held another round of tapings on March 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, check out the results courtesy of PWInsider. - Rhin[...] Mar 20 - IMPACT Wrestling held another round of tapings on March 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, check out the results courtesy of PWInsider. - Rhin[...]

'SHOCKER': Brian Cage Describes His WWE Developmental Release

During an interview with the Going Broadway podcast, AEW star Brian Cage reflected on his release from WWE developmental in 2009, when he was a part o[...] Mar 20 - During an interview with the Going Broadway podcast, AEW star Brian Cage reflected on his release from WWE developmental in 2009, when he was a part o[...]

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Results (Night One) - March 19, 2022

NWA Crockett CupAired live on March 19, 2022 on FITE TVNashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds Courtesy of 411Mania.com: Pre-Show - Magic[...] Mar 20 - NWA Crockett CupAired live on March 19, 2022 on FITE TVNashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds Courtesy of 411Mania.com: Pre-Show - Magic[...]

Couple Of Creative Changes Made Prior To Friday’s SmackDown

WWE shows are no stranger to a last-minute change, in fact, the whole show can change just hours before it goes on air. The format for this past Frid[...] Mar 20 - WWE shows are no stranger to a last-minute change, in fact, the whole show can change just hours before it goes on air. The format for this past Frid[...]

Toni Storm Rakes In Well Over $20,000 On Newly Launched OnlyFans Account

Back in December, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE and was granted it, allowing her to sit out her 90 day no-compete clause. But now, that ha[...] Mar 20 - Back in December, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE and was granted it, allowing her to sit out her 90 day no-compete clause. But now, that ha[...]

JONAH Says Being Top Guy In WWE NXT Was "Promised" To Him

JONAH was recently a guest on Callahan Uncensored, where he was asked where he believes he should currently be in his career. “Very top, worl[...] Mar 19 - JONAH was recently a guest on Callahan Uncensored, where he was asked where he believes he should currently be in his career. “Very top, worl[...]

Reggie Recalls Trying Not To Laugh When Vince McMahon Told Him He Did Similar Gymnastics "All The Time"

Reggie was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his gymnastics background. “So there were two moments I realized that. One [...] Mar 19 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his gymnastics background. “So there were two moments I realized that. One [...]

Former ECW Originals At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Taping and Others

PWInsider is reporting former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. They are sched[...] Mar 19 - PWInsider is reporting former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. They are sched[...]

📸 PHOTO: NWA Reveals New Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt

The NWA has revealed the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. The belt will be awarde[...] Mar 19 - The NWA has revealed the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. The belt will be awarde[...]

WWE Says Bianca Belair Will Be Out Of Action For An "Unspecified Amount Of Time"

WWE announced that Bianca Belair is injured as per storyline. Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat following an attack from Becky Lyn[...] Mar 19 - WWE announced that Bianca Belair is injured as per storyline. Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat following an attack from Becky Lyn[...]

Internal WWE Sources Reveal Planned Debut Date For Cody Rhodes

Following the report that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE, some more information has come out about the deal. Fightful Select is reporting tha[...] Mar 19 - Following the report that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE, some more information has come out about the deal. Fightful Select is reporting tha[...]

Matt Sydal Sidelined With Knee Injury

Matt Sydal has been sidelined with a dislocated knee. Sydal alerted fans to this injury on Twitter after fans send him positivity for his birthday. [...] Mar 19 - Matt Sydal has been sidelined with a dislocated knee. Sydal alerted fans to this injury on Twitter after fans send him positivity for his birthday. [...]

Mustafa Ali Issues A Warning To His Fans

Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...] Mar 19 - Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]

The Undertaker Names "Super Political" Name That Should Go Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...] Mar 19 - Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]