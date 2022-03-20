Toni Storm Rakes In Well Over $20,000 On Newly Launched OnlyFans Account

Back in December, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE and was granted it, allowing her to sit out her 90 day no-compete clause. But now, that has come to an end and Toni Storm has launched her official OnlyFans account.

Toni Storm's account on OnlyFans went live earlier today and within six hours, the former WWE star has already made well over $20,000.

Her first (and as of this posting, only) post on the platform got 1400 likes, and clearly is not a reflection on how many subscribers she's actually attained since launching the account.

Toni Storm is currently charging $19.99 per month for a subscription.