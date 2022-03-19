“Very top, world champion. That’s where I’ve always wanted to be and that’s where I still have my goals set. I set goals as they go and build my way up and as for that company that shall not be named, I was destined to become the top guy in the black and gold brand. That’s what was supposed to happen. That’s what was promised. But as we all know, promises don’t get kept a lot in professional wrestling. So now it’s all on my own shoulders and I have to make sure I live up to that hype.”

JONAH was recently a guest on Callahan Uncensored, where he was asked where he believes he should currently be in his career.

JONAH Says Being Top Guy In WWE NXT Was "Promised" To Him

Reggie Recalls Trying Not To Laugh When Vince McMahon Told Him He Did Similar Gymnastics "All The Time"

Former ECW Originals At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Taping and Others

📸 PHOTO: NWA Reveals New Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt

WWE Says Bianca Belair Will Be Out Of Action For An "Unspecified Amount Of Time"

Internal WWE Sources Reveal Planned Debut Date For Cody Rhodes

Matt Sydal Sidelined With Knee Injury

Mustafa Ali Issues A Warning To His Fans

The Undertaker Names "Super Political" Name That Should Go Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon Once Told Steve Austin To Curse On TV To Win Bet

Two matches and More Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

WWE To Change Another Title Match At WrestleMania 38

Full Match Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 1 Event

Full Match Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong Show

First Day Of IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings From Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

WWE Launches Virtual Kitchen For WrestleMania 38 Week

Another Change To The Women's Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

AEW Rampage Results (March 18 2022)

How USA Network Feel About The Current WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Scott Hall's Health Declined Rapidly Prior To His Death

WWE Announces Superstore Axxess and Panels For WrestleMania Week

Update On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW Television

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown

