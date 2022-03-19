Reggie Recalls Trying Not To Laugh When Vince McMahon Told Him He Did Similar Gymnastics "All The Time"

Reggie was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his gymnastics background.

“So there were two moments I realized that. One moment is when I was flipping, my brothers and I had mattresses in the backyard and they were back there doing a back tuck and then another back tuck, consecutive back tucks. I didn’t know how to do two. I would do one and I would stop and then I would do the second one. I’m like, ‘How do Ido that?’ I remember I was sitting in my underwear in my room watching out the window. I was looking at my brothers do it and then everything slowed down, legit, it slowed down, ‘Okay, land the first back tuck and use that rebound to go into a second one.’ So I saw that ran outside in my underwear and I did one, two. Super excited. So there was that moment.” “Then there was a moment that wasn’t so pretty where I was flipping in my bed and fell out the window. I bounced back up and just went back into the house. I’m like, ‘Am I actually a superhero? Because that was a two-story window.’ I fell out of the window at two stories and I was pretty young.”

Reggie recalled Vince McMahon telling him about his personal history with gymnastics.

“So, he didn’t say, ‘Let me show you,’ but he watched my PBS documentary where I was talking about getting out of the games and all of these things and using flips to do all of that stuff. He comes to me and goes, ‘Just watched your PBS documentary. Really good stuff. I use to do all of that back in my day.’ I didn’t want to laugh because I’m like, ‘Maybe you’re serious, but uh…’ He didn’t say he could show me how to do things, but he said, ‘I used to do all that stuff back in my day.’ That was so funny to me.”

On pitching high risk stunts for WWE: