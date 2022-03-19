a humble and fair warning, as soon as all this gets sorted, im gonna absolutely body all of your faves.

"A humble and fair warning, as soon as all this gets sorted, I’m gonna absolutely body all of your faves."

Ali took to Twitter to issue this warning:

WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a year left on his contract, they also have no plans to release him right now.

Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans.

» More News From This Feed

Mustafa Ali Issues A Warning To His Fans

Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...] Mar 19 - Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]

The Undertaker Names "Super Political" Name That Should Go Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...] Mar 19 - Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]

Vince McMahon Once Told Steve Austin To Curse On TV To Win Bet

Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...] Mar 19 - Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...]

Two matches and More Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced some matches and a segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS. One big match announced, will be an eight-man Tex[...] Mar 19 - All Elite Wrestling has announced some matches and a segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS. One big match announced, will be an eight-man Tex[...]

WWE To Change Another Title Match At WrestleMania 38

WWE is set to make changes to another WrestleMania 38 match. On Monday's WWE RAW, Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accepted the Street Profits’ challe[...] Mar 19 - WWE is set to make changes to another WrestleMania 38 match. On Monday's WWE RAW, Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accepted the Street Profits’ challe[...]

Full Match Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 1 Event

NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FI[...] Mar 19 - NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FI[...]

Full Match Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check o[...] Mar 19 - NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check o[...]

First Day Of IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings From Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylv[...] Mar 19 - IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylv[...]

WWE Launches Virtual Kitchen For WrestleMania 38 Week

WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and fo[...] Mar 19 - WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and fo[...]

Another Change To The Women's Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sas[...] Mar 19 - As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sas[...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 18 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the [...] Mar 19 - It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the [...]

How USA Network Feel About The Current WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...] Mar 18 - WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...] Mar 18 - Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]

Scott Hall's Health Declined Rapidly Prior To His Death

In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...] Mar 18 - In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...]

WWE Announces Superstore Axxess and Panels For WrestleMania Week

WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...] Mar 18 - WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...]

Update On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW Television

CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...] Mar 18 - CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...]

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...] Mar 18 - WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...]

SANADA Injured In NJPW Match, Pulled From New Japan Cup Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...] Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...]

WWE and Nextbite Announce Launch Of "WWE Smackadillas" Online Restaurant

WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...] Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...]

Claudio Castagnoli Files Trademark For "CSRO"

PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...] Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals Dream Opponent, Favorite Career Moment

Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...] Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...]

Keith Lee Reveals Tony Khan Called Him Three Days After WWE Release

Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...] Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...]

WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"

WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...] Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...]

Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired."

Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...] Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]