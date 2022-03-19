WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mustafa Ali Issues A Warning To His Fans
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2022
Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans.
WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a year left on his contract, they also have no plans to release him right now.
Ali took to Twitter to issue this warning:
"A humble and fair warning, as soon as all this gets sorted, I’m gonna absolutely body all of your faves."
https://wrestlr.me/74920/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 19
Mar 19 - Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - All Elite Wrestling has announced some matches and a segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS. One big match announced, will be an eight-man Tex[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - WWE is set to make changes to another WrestleMania 38 match. On Monday's WWE RAW, Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accepted the Street Profits’ challe[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FI[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check o[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylv[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and fo[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sas[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...]
Mar 18 Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18 - Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...]
Mar 18 Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired." Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last w[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π