Vince McMahon Once Told Steve Austin To Curse On TV To Win Bet

Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swearing on live television.

“USA had gotten on Vince’s ass about Austin,” Roberts said. “He said ass. They didn’t want him to say ass anymore. And so Vince got Steve right at the desk and said, ‘Steve, dammit, USA’s up my butt. Do NOT say ass out there. I don’t need the aggravation. You hear me?’ Steve said, ‘Yes sir.’”

On Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard making bets on the situation:

“There’s Bruce Prichard sitting over there at the Gorilla position, and Steve goes and he looks at Vince and goes, ‘I bet he screws up and says ass,’” Roberts recalled. “And Vince said, ‘you want to bet how many times he’ll say ass?’ Prichard said, ‘he’ll say it twice.’ Vince said, ‘I bet he’ll say it more than that.’ A five-dollar bet. Austin went out there but poor Bruce did not know that Vince walked around the curtain and grabbed Steve just as he was about to go through the curtain and said ‘say it at least 15 times.’

“And he let him go. He went out there and said ass every time he turned around. ‘Ass. Ass.’ Prichard’s in the back crying, ‘What the f-ck. I can’t believe he’s doing that.’ Vince is like, ‘I’m gonna break his neck. I’m gonna kill him. He’s going to get us kicked off TV.’ And Prichard is like, ‘Holy sh-t, Vince, don’t be that mad at him.’ Bruce didn’t want Steve to get kiboshed. Vince worked Bruce many times, that was just one.”