WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE To Change Another Title Match At WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2022
WWE is set to make changes to another WrestleMania 38 match.
On Monday's WWE RAW, Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accepted the Street Profits’ challenge for a match at Mania.
In the latest
Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting Alpha Academy will be added to this match to make it a triple threat.
On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE added Natalya and Shayna Baszler to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38.
https://wrestlr.me/74916/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 19
Mar 19 - Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his WWE release has issued a warning to fans. WWE has reportedly no plans for Ali despite him having over a[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - Dallas Morning News recently interviewed the Undertaker, who revealed who he believed should be indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Taker named his [...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - Jake Roberts revealed on the latest episode DDP Snake Pit podcast a time when Steve Austin got Vince McMahon in trouble with the USA Network for swear[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - All Elite Wrestling has announced some matches and a segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS. One big match announced, will be an eight-man Tex[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - WWE is set to make changes to another WrestleMania 38 match. On Monday's WWE RAW, Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accepted the Street Profits’ challe[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FI[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check o[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylv[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and fo[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sas[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...]
Mar 18 Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18 - Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...]
Mar 18 Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired." Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last w[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π