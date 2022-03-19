Full Match Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 1 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2022

NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FITE TV.

Check out the full card below:

- La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. TBA

- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) vs. The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus)

- Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor, Captain YUMA, Jeremiah Plunkett, and/or Rush Freeman)

- Strictly Business (Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett)

- Matthew Mims and The Pope vs. The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK)

- Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG)

- The End (Odinson and Parrow) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx)