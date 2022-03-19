Full Match Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after

Full Match Card For Tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup Night 1 Event

NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FITE TV. Check out the full card below: - La Rebel[...] Mar 19 - NWA will be airing the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7PM EST on FITE TV. Check out the full card below: - La Rebel[...]

NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check out the full card below: - Fred Yehi, The DKC &[...] Mar 19 - NJPW has announced the latest card for Strong which will air tonight at 8 PM EST on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after Check out the full card below: - Fred Yehi, The DKC &[...]

First Day Of IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings From Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently. Below are the the results and spoi[...] Mar 19 - IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently. Below are the the results and spoi[...]

WWE Launches Virtual Kitchen For WrestleMania 38 Week

WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and food orders online processing services. The virtual[...] Mar 19 - WWE filed to trademark the “Smackadillas” a few weeks ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for restaurant and food orders online processing services. The virtual[...]

Another Change To The Women's Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team [...] Mar 19 - As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 18 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the fastest hour of professional wrestling (and Sports[...] Mar 19 - It’s Friday, you know what that means. It may be at a different time this week but the duration doesn’t change as it’s time for the fastest hour of professional wrestling (and Sports[...]

How USA Network Feel About The Current WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the numbers revealing USA Network are happy with the view[...] Mar 18 - WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the numbers revealing USA Network are happy with the view[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan is for him to debut during WrestleMania weekend. Rh[...] Mar 18 - Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan is for him to debut during WrestleMania weekend. Rh[...]

Scott Hall's Health Declined Rapidly Prior To His Death

In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Waltman revealed Hall had not been doing well the la[...] Mar 18 - In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Waltman revealed Hall had not been doing well the la[...]

WWE Announces Superstore Axxess and Panels For WrestleMania Week

WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and WrestleMania Panels are coming to WrestleMania Week! [...] Mar 18 - WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and WrestleMania Panels are coming to WrestleMania Week! [...]

Update On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW Television

CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the possible reason for this is because Punk is cu[...] Mar 18 - CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the possible reason for this is because Punk is cu[...]

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in singles action. - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to [...] Mar 18 - WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in singles action. - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to [...]

SANADA Injured In NJPW Match, Pulled From New Japan Cup Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. O[...] Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. O[...]

WWE and Nextbite Announce Launch Of "WWE Smackadillas" Online Restaurant

WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and deliver food exclusively to the Dallas area during[...] Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and deliver food exclusively to the Dallas area during[...]

Claudio Castagnoli Files Trademark For "CSRO"

PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded[...] Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals Dream Opponent, Favorite Career Moment

Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “I really want to wrestle Melina.” Bordeau[...] Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “I really want to wrestle Melina.” Bordeau[...]

Keith Lee Reveals Tony Khan Called Him Three Days After WWE Release

Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even say this, but it’s fun, because it wasn’[...] Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even say this, but it’s fun, because it wasn’[...]

WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"

WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...] Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...]

Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired."

Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...] Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...]

JJ Maguire, Half of WWE/WCW Music Writing Duo With Jimmy Hart, Passes Away

In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...] Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...]

No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits, Trial Date Revealed

It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...] Mar 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals He Was "In Tears" Over WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Offer

During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...] Mar 18 - During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...]

Alberto Del Rio Joining UFC Commentary Team

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...] Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...]

Vince McMahon's Role In Pat McAfee Vs. Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 Match Changed Again

Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...] Mar 18 - Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...]