First Day Of IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings From Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling recently held day one of their latest set of tapings for their IMPACT television show inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently.

Below are the the results and spoilers:

- Mahabali Shera def. Crazzy Steve.

- Black Taurus def. Deaner.

- Steve Maclin def. Heath.

- Eddie Edwards def. Rocky Romero.

- The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) def. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.

- Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton.

- Bhupinder Gujjar def. Aiden Prince.

- W. Morrissey attacked Brian Myers while he was at his own commentary table.

- Bullet Club (Jay White and Chris Bey) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

- Masha Slamovich def. Abby Jane.

- Rosemary won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the IMPACT Knockouts World Title.

- “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Laredo Kid and Willie Mack to earn the third and final spot in the X-Division Title Three-Way Match at Rebellion, joining Ace Austin and IMPACT X-Division Champion Trey Miguel.

- ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham def. Kenny King.

- IMPACT World Champion Moose and Josh Alexander faced off in the ring to hype their Rebellion main event.

- IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design def. The Good Brothers in a Lumberjack Match to retain their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

- IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz def. Mickie James in a Street Fight to retain her IMPACT Knockouts World Title. After the match, Mickie James was attacked by Chelsea Green and IMPACT Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona.