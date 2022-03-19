Another Change To The Women's Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

As previously reported, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania Sunday was originally planned to be a two-on-two match between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina, but Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan would defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a Non-Title Matchup on RAW a few weeks back to earn their spot and make it into a Triple Threat Match.

On SmackDown last night, Shayna Baszler and Natalya came to the ring and get into it with Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during their tag team matchup.

Carmella and Queen Zelina also got involved and the post-match segment ended with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions facing off with Baszler and Naomi.

WWE official Sonya Deville praised Shayna and Natalya for what they did to the other tag teams. Sonya Deville would then announce that the team of Shayna Baszler and Natalya have been added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Matchup at WrestleMania Sunday, turning it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.