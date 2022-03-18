Scott Hall's Health Declined Rapidly Prior To His Death

In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall.

Waltman revealed Hall had not been doing well the last two years, a found the COVID-19 pandemic a struggle being isolated in his home with no social interaction which led to him returning to drink. Waltman reveals he even at one stage offered to live with Hall to help him through the situation.

Prior to his recent hospitalization, Hall had fallen and broke his hip leaving him unable to move or get to the phone to call for help. He was discovered a few days later at home by Diamond Dallas Page which is when he was rushed to hospital.

Hall underwent surgery for his broken hip but then developed a blood clot which led to three heart attacks causing him to be put on life support. Doctors told his family that Hall wouldn't make it back from the ordeal and they were told to say their goodbyes. He was taken off life support on the evening of March 13 and shortly passed.