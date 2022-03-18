WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2022
WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in singles action.
- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to collide
- Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston - Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi - Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss & Jinder Mahal
