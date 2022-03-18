G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO.

SANADA Injured In NJPW Match, Pulled From New Japan Cup Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. O[...] Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. O[...]

WWE and Nextbite Announce Launch Of "WWE Smackadillas" Online Restaurant

WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and deliver food exclusively to the Dallas area during[...] Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and deliver food exclusively to the Dallas area during[...]

Claudio Castagnoli Files Trademark For "CSRO"

PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded[...] Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals Dream Opponent, Favorite Career Moment

Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “I really want to wrestle Melina.” Bordeau[...] Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “I really want to wrestle Melina.” Bordeau[...]

Keith Lee Reveals Tony Khan Called Him Three Days After WWE Release

Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even say this, but it’s fun, because it wasn’[...] Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even say this, but it’s fun, because it wasn’[...]

WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"

WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...] Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...]

Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired."

Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...] Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...]

JJ Maguire, Half of WWE/WCW Music Writing Duo With Jimmy Hart, Passes Away

In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...] Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...]

No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits, Trial Date Revealed

It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...] Mar 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals He Was "In Tears" Over WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Offer

During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...] Mar 18 - During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...]

Alberto Del Rio Joining UFC Commentary Team

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...] Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...]

Vince McMahon's Role In Pat McAfee Vs. Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 Match Changed Again

Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...] Mar 18 - Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...]

Kenny Omega Recovery From Surgery, No Timetable For Return

Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. It was reported at the time Omega needed ti[...] Mar 18 - Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. It was reported at the time Omega needed ti[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/17/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw[...] Mar 17 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw[...]

Thunder Rosa To Vacate Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship

It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated following her AEW Women's Championship victory on Dyna[...] Mar 17 - It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated following her AEW Women's Championship victory on Dyna[...]

The Undertaker Reveals He Turned Down First WWE Hall of Fame Induction Offer

The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the initial offer to join the Hall of Fame after his matc[...] Mar 17 - The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the initial offer to join the Hall of Fame after his matc[...]

Big E Provides A Positive Update On His Broken Neck

Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck last Friday on SmackDown. Hospital scans revealed he[...] Mar 17 - Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck last Friday on SmackDown. Hospital scans revealed he[...]

Billy Gunn Would Love To Reunite The New Age Outlaws In AEW

Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reuniting the New Age Outlaws. “I would love [...] Mar 17 - Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reuniting the New Age Outlaws. “I would love [...]

WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Recruits: Including Rok-C and Santino Marella's Daughter

WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center The newest class of recruits reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this[...] Mar 17 - WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center The newest class of recruits reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this[...]

Janai Kai Says WWE Backstage Environment Is "More Tense" Than "Mad Chill" Environment At AEW

Janai Kai recently sat down with Juice Pro Wrestling, where she spoke about her appearance on AEW Rampage. "Rampage was very last minute, it was literally the day before that I found out I was doin[...] Mar 17 - Janai Kai recently sat down with Juice Pro Wrestling, where she spoke about her appearance on AEW Rampage. "Rampage was very last minute, it was literally the day before that I found out I was doin[...]

Logan Paul Doesn't Feel He Needs To Train As Long As Bad Bunny Did For WrestleMania

Logan Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he spoke about his WrestleMania tag-team partner The Miz. "He's an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he's been in this business forever[...] Mar 17 - Logan Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he spoke about his WrestleMania tag-team partner The Miz. "He's an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he's been in this business forever[...]

Sonya Deville Tells Story Of Fans Reacting "A Little Inappropriately" To Photo Of Her And Rhea Ripley

Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she recalled fans noticing her ring gear was similar to Rhea Ripley's, which led to a photo op. “When I returned [...] Mar 17 - Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she recalled fans noticing her ring gear was similar to Rhea Ripley's, which led to a photo op. “When I returned [...]

William Regal Recalls Match That Made Vince McMahon Turn Bryan Danielson Heel

William Regal recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about wrestling Bryan Danielson back in 2011. "I did a match with Bryan, it was when I wasn't wrestling. We did a match on Superst[...] Mar 17 - William Regal recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about wrestling Bryan Danielson back in 2011. "I did a match with Bryan, it was when I wasn't wrestling. We did a match on Superst[...]

Gangrel Reveals Paige VanZant's Wrestling Training Has Been Postponed Due To Food Poisoning

During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and[...] Mar 17 - During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and[...]