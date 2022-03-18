WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals Dream Opponent, Favorite Career Moment

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 18, 2022

Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is.

“I really want to wrestle Melina.”

Bordeaux was also asked what moment in her wrestling career meant the most to her.

“Strangely enough, one of my favorite moments that I felt like I got something out of it, it was years before when I hadn’t even been signed yet and I was wrestling Nia Jax. Even if it was a squash match and getting chosen to perform in front of 10,000 people, even in a squash match, I feel like I got that out of my system. It’s something I always wanted. So I’m like ‘if it never happens, if I never get to do this again, at least I got to do it once even if it’s a squash.’ I got to do it using my name. I got to cut a promo, be Scarlett and wrestle on Monday Night Raw. Which was, I don’t know, I feel like even in 2016 it was kind of a highlight. And strangely enough, my second favorite thing that happened was wrestling Shotzi in front of no one and that’s when they wanted to call us up and wanted to split me and Kross up.”

Bordeaux ended on this note:

“Fun secret fact about the women in WWE, almost every single time I’ve been in the locker room, even all the locker rooms, women burn sage there. If the energy is bad that day, there is sage.”

 

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #scarlett bordeaux #wwe
